Romanian startups register record financing in 2025, signaling shift in the sector

Romanian startups exceeded expectations in 2025, registering an influx of capital and signaling a shift in the local sector.

The growth of last year was backed by international investors such as Atomico and Eurazeo. Tellingly, a single deal in 2025, namely Dexory’s USD 165 million Series C round, nearly matched the entire funding volume of 2024, according to The Recursive.

Beyond the record figures, 2025 stands out as the year in which AI-native innovation and “Born Global” strategies became the defining standard of the ecosystem. Unlike the diverse but fragmented landscape of 2024, major rounds in 2025 were dominated by capital-intensive technologies such as robotics, AI agents for enterprises, and specialized healthtech.

The star of last year was Dexory, with USD 165 million obtained in October 2025. The company develops robotics and AI logistics solutions designed to enhance business decision-making. In total, Dexory secured USD 194 million in funding.

Second is Druid AI, which provides an end-to-end platform for enterprise AI agents that combine large-language-model reasoning with integrations into core business systems and robotic-process automation. Thanks to Karma Ventures, TQ Ventures, Hoxton Ventures, GapMinder, and others, the startup gained USD 31 million in September 2025, with USD 100.8 million in total funding.

Third-placed is the all-in-one veterinary practice management platform Digitail. The company uses AI to automate clinic workflows and pet owner communication, and gained USD 23 million in November 2025 as funding, and USD 37 million in total.

The top 3 startups are followed by Bible Chat (USD 14 million in the latest financing round), dotLumen (USD 11 million), Deepstash (USD 9 million), NXT Enterprises (USD 8.2 million round), Orbotix (USD 7.6 million), the US-based Neurolabs (USD 7.8 million), Voxa (USD 2.5 million), Footprints AI (USD 2.3 million), and Salestools AI (USD 2 million). Notable funding rounds were also marked by MeetGeek, Ogre AI, and Carfix App.

Outside of the country, Romanian-founded companies also registered major financing rounds. In January 2025, the US-based data analytics software company Databricks, co-founded by Romanian CTO Matei Zaharia, raised USD 5 billion in financing. Just a month earlier, Databricks announced its $10 billion Series J funding round.

(Photo source: Artur Szczybylo | Dreamstime.com)