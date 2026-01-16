Registrations open for Romania Startup Awards 2026, including startups from Moldova

Registrations have opened for the second edition of the Romania Startup Awards, a competition recognising the most innovative startups in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. Eligible startups can submit applications until February 25.

The awards are organised by the Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA), with the gala set to take place on March 12, 2026, in Bucharest.

The competition targets early-stage startups and scale-ups operating in high-growth technology sectors, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, healthtech and longevity, fintech and insurtech, agritech and foodtech, cleantech and sustainability, smart cities and mobility, cybersecurity, dual-use and defense, and deeptech.

The competition is structured into two main categories.

Best Innovators is dedicated to startups in the pre-seed and seed stages that stand out for their innovation, impact, and growth potential, the organizers said. Within this category, the following awards will be presented: AI Excellence Award, Best Startup in Moldova, Best Startup in Romania, Dual-Use Vanguard, Female-Led Startup of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Best Innovator per Industry, Cybersecurity Award, and Best DeepTech Startup.

The second category, Best Performers, is aimed at scale-ups that have demonstrated traction and solid performance in the market. It will include the Best Revenue Growth Performer (awarded to the scale-up with the fastest revenue growth), Best International Expansion Performer (for a strong global presence), and Best Fundraising Performer (for attracting the most relevant round of funding) awards.

According to ROTSA, participating startups will gain increased visibility, access to investors and potential partnerships, as well as industry recognition.

“We are delighted to continue the competition launched on November 24 and to extend the selection to startups in the Republic of Moldova. This gala highlights the innovation, talent, and courage of Romanian and Moldovan entrepreneurs, whose stories have the power to inspire not only the tech community but also the entire business environment,” said Diana Ardelean, executive director of the Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA).

The jury brings together representatives of venture capital funds, business angel networks, and major technology conferences from Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

At the previous edition of the Romania Startup Awards, deeptech company Veridion won Best Startup in Romania, while Creatopy was named Scaleup of the Year. At the same time, Spark Generation, an education and training platform dedicated to students around the world, received the Female-Led Startup of the Year award.

