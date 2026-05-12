Startup

Romanian future-of-work startup Pluria attracts USD 2 mln in funding round led by Sparking Capital

12 May 2026

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Tech startup Pluria, launched in September 2020 in Romania and Spain by entrepreneur Andrei Crețu, announced that it has attracted USD 2 million in a new funding round led by Sparking Capital. The round was also joined by Crescendo Ventures, the Madrid-based fund Empty Ventures, and a group of angel investors. 

In May 2023, Pluria attracted a USD 2 million investment from Eleven Ventures. With the latest round, the total capital raised by Pluria exceeds USD 6 million.

The investment will go in three directions: Pluria for Teams, providing self-serve access to the entire network; Pluria in a few minutes, expanding coverage to more cities where clients already operate; and Pluria Intelligence, the network’s data layer, which transforms the way workspaces are used into useful information, according to RevistaBiz.ro.

Founded during the pandemic years by Andrei Crețu, known in the local ecosystem for co-founding and exiting 7card, and Gabriela Drăghia, Pluria operates a network of workspaces dedicated to employees working in increasingly distributed teams.

The app brings numerous advantages, its founders say. Companies can cut their carbon footprint by having employees walk or cycle to a nearby co-working space, instead of having them come to the main office.

Since its launch, the company has expanded to Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, and Romania. At the moment, the Pluria network covers 150 cities in Latin America and Europe. In Bucharest, Pluria operates more than 60 spaces.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pluria on Facebook)

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Startup

Romanian future-of-work startup Pluria attracts USD 2 mln in funding round led by Sparking Capital

12 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tech startup Pluria, launched in September 2020 in Romania and Spain by entrepreneur Andrei Crețu, announced that it has attracted USD 2 million in a new funding round led by Sparking Capital. The round was also joined by Crescendo Ventures, the Madrid-based fund Empty Ventures, and a group of angel investors. 

In May 2023, Pluria attracted a USD 2 million investment from Eleven Ventures. With the latest round, the total capital raised by Pluria exceeds USD 6 million.

The investment will go in three directions: Pluria for Teams, providing self-serve access to the entire network; Pluria in a few minutes, expanding coverage to more cities where clients already operate; and Pluria Intelligence, the network’s data layer, which transforms the way workspaces are used into useful information, according to RevistaBiz.ro.

Founded during the pandemic years by Andrei Crețu, known in the local ecosystem for co-founding and exiting 7card, and Gabriela Drăghia, Pluria operates a network of workspaces dedicated to employees working in increasingly distributed teams.

The app brings numerous advantages, its founders say. Companies can cut their carbon footprint by having employees walk or cycle to a nearby co-working space, instead of having them come to the main office.

Since its launch, the company has expanded to Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, and Romania. At the moment, the Pluria network covers 150 cities in Latin America and Europe. In Bucharest, Pluria operates more than 60 spaces.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pluria on Facebook)

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