Tech

Romanian Early Game Ventures invests USD 600,000 in startup bringing AI into video games

30 April 2026

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Venture capital fund Early Game Ventures announced a USD 600,000 pre-seed investment in Tryll, a startup that integrates AI into video games without relying on resources such as third-party cloud services or servers. The investment will primarily be used for product development and expanding the go-to-market team.

With Tryll, gaming studios can create titles in which artificial intelligence runs locally using the powerful graphic processors of gaming computers, thereby reducing both costs and operational risks, the company explained.

Tryll offers a software system that runs artificial intelligence models directly on the player’s computer, using its GPU’s power. It turns a complex technology into a tool that any game studio can integrate easily, without advanced AI expertise.

Tryll is founded by a multicultural team of gaming enthusiasts, ranging from serial entrepreneurs to founders of their own game studios.

“We believe that local infrastructure, meaning solutions that run on the player’s device rather than in the cloud, will win in competition with other business models in the AI gaming industry, and Tryll is well-positioned to set a standard in this industry. A developer who today spends three months integrating a cloud-based LLM into their game will be able to install a Tryll plugin and have a ready version within a week. Tryll has the potential to fundamentally change this industry, and we are excited to have the opportunity to invest in this company,” Cristian Munteanu, managing partner at Early Game Ventures, said.

Early Game Ventures (EGV) II is a venture capital fund capitalized by the Recovery Equity Fund, managed by the European Investment Fund, and financed by the PNRR (Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan) within the Next Generation EU.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wellphotos/Dreamstime.com)

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Tech

Romanian Early Game Ventures invests USD 600,000 in startup bringing AI into video games

30 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Venture capital fund Early Game Ventures announced a USD 600,000 pre-seed investment in Tryll, a startup that integrates AI into video games without relying on resources such as third-party cloud services or servers. The investment will primarily be used for product development and expanding the go-to-market team.

With Tryll, gaming studios can create titles in which artificial intelligence runs locally using the powerful graphic processors of gaming computers, thereby reducing both costs and operational risks, the company explained.

Tryll offers a software system that runs artificial intelligence models directly on the player’s computer, using its GPU’s power. It turns a complex technology into a tool that any game studio can integrate easily, without advanced AI expertise.

Tryll is founded by a multicultural team of gaming enthusiasts, ranging from serial entrepreneurs to founders of their own game studios.

“We believe that local infrastructure, meaning solutions that run on the player’s device rather than in the cloud, will win in competition with other business models in the AI gaming industry, and Tryll is well-positioned to set a standard in this industry. A developer who today spends three months integrating a cloud-based LLM into their game will be able to install a Tryll plugin and have a ready version within a week. Tryll has the potential to fundamentally change this industry, and we are excited to have the opportunity to invest in this company,” Cristian Munteanu, managing partner at Early Game Ventures, said.

Early Game Ventures (EGV) II is a venture capital fund capitalized by the Recovery Equity Fund, managed by the European Investment Fund, and financed by the PNRR (Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan) within the Next Generation EU.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wellphotos/Dreamstime.com)

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