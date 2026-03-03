Healthcare

Romanian Senate votes to exempt several categories from first unpaid sick day

03 March 2026

The Romanian Senate agreed that the provision regarding the first unpaid day of medical leave does not apply to patients included in national health programs, those who require hospitalization, or the relatives and companions of oncology patients, according to Liberal senator Nicoleta Pauliuc. 

Starting February 1, Romanian employees are no longer paid for the first day of medical leave, according to a government decision. Before that, the employer covered the first 5 days of medical leave, while the state paid for the rest. As a result, employees who get sick lose between RON 100 (EUR 20) and RON 400 (EUR 80) from their salary.

The measure, largely backed by the National Liberal Party, or PNL, and the Ministry of Health, was criticized by patients’ associations and the opposition, but also the Social Democratic Party (PSD), part of the government coalition. 

The change approved by the upper chamber of the legislative comes in response to the criticism, while also balancing out unwarranted requests for medical leave, which increased around national holidays, according to health minister Alexandru Rogobete. In December 2025, the minister noted that Romania wasted RON 1 billion on such requests. 

“We have corrected an injustice: illness cannot be treated as a fault. Today, the Senate voted on Government Emergency Ordinance no. 91/2025 on establishing certain measures within the health system, with the amendment I proposed, which restores balance,” announced PNL senator Nicoleta Pauliuc after the vote in the Senate plenary.

According to the senator, the provision regarding the first unpaid day of medical leave does not apply to patients included in national health programs, to hospitalization cases, nor to relatives/accompanying persons who are legally granted medical leave in order to accompany oncology patients for treatment.

“We can and must combat abuses. But we are not allowed to make ‘savings’ at the expense of those going through the hardest moments. The state must fight fraud, not penalize suffering. I will continue to support balanced measures: firmness toward abuses, protection for patients and relatives, clear rules and fair solutions,” Pauliuc stated.

The Chamber of Deputies will provide the decisive vote on the new exemptions. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sinseeho|Dreamstime.com)

