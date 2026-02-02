Romanian employees left without pay for first day of medical leave after change in regulations

Starting February 1, Romanian employees are no longer paid for the first day of medical leave, according to a government decision. The measure will be in force until the end of next year.

Until now, the employer covered the first 5 days of medical leave, while the state paid for the rest. Now, the first day of medical leave for illness will no longer be paid. From the second to the sixth day, the cost will be borne by the employer, and from the seventh day by the state.

As a result, employees who get sick will lose between RON 100 (EUR 20) and RON 400 (EUR 80) from their salary. Through this measure, the government wants to discourage fictitious medical leaves and save nearly RON 1 billion (EUR 196 million) to introduce new medicines onto the Romanian market, according to Euronews Romania.

In response to the new regulation, the Federation of Cancer Patients’ Associations in Romania notified the Ombudsman, arguing that it is an abuse that discourages the continuation of life-saving treatments, violates the principle of equality and the right to health protection, and financially penalizes patients who repeatedly go to the hospital for therapies.

According to FABC, for an employee without chronic conditions, not paying the first day of medical leave may occasionally mean losing a single day of income. For chronic patients undergoing recurring treatments (day hospitalizations, oncological or biological therapies, mandatory medical monitoring), this measure is applied repeatedly, every time the treatment requires absence from the workplace. In practice, this translates into dozens of unpaid days annually, with a real and cumulative financial impact.

In reply, Romanian health minister Alexandru Rogobete promised exceptions for certain categories of patients, such as oncology patients or those with rare diseases, who require regular treatments. He also defended the new regulations, stating that they are akin to those in other EU states.

“The measure is applied in many other European states much more strictly than in Romania. For example, in Spain, the first three days of medical leave are paid, and the following ones are paid with an allowance of only 80%. In Belgium, depending on the type of medical insurance, the first, second, or even the third day is not paid. In Portugal, the first two are not paid.”

Even if not seriously ill, employees will suffer, according to union representatives.

“For those with low salaries, this loss is felt in the family budget. It will also generate a phenomenon of presenteeism because employees will tend to go to the workplace even though they are sick. It also has an impact on parents, because the measure also applies to leave for caring for a sick child,” said BNS labour union leader Horațiu Raicu.

Back in August, the government cut allowance for mild conditions, such as colds, by 20%, despite the fact that Romania is in the middle of the viral infection season.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com)