Robert Anghel is the new CEO of Salt Bank, a Romanian digital bank launched roughly two years ago. He replaced Gabriela Nistor, who led Idea::Bank since 2022, overseeing its transformation into Salt Bank. She remains a member of the Board of Directors.

Anghel has over 25 years of experience in digital transformation and banking. He is one of the people who has been part of the Salt Bank project almost from the beginning, in the role of Chief Business Officer. He contributed directly to the way Salt Bank was conceived and built, coordinating the business team, from insights and strategy to product development and market launch, according to the press release.

Previously, he led digital transformation programs worth over EUR 100 million, launched platforms used by millions of customers in Europe and Asia, and was involved in major mergers and acquisitions, gaining extensive international experience.

He is a graduate of the Polytechnic University of Timișoara and holds an MBA from the University of Illinois (USA), specialising in Mergers & Acquisitions.

“I am truly grateful for the trust that the Board of Directors and Gabriela have placed in me,” he said. “We will focus on increasing the number of active customers, expanding the lending and investment area, but also on developing business accounts."

After 30 years in banking, Gabriela Nistor ended her term as CEO, but remains close to Salt Bank as a member of the Board of Directors, continuing to contribute to strategic direction and major projects.

“Less than two years ago, we launched Salt Bank, the first 100% digital bank in Romania. It has grown spectacularly, but above all, it has grown with meaning. Today, Salt is no longer just the story of a bold launch, but clear proof that its success was no accident,” she said.

Salt Bank currently has over 700,000 customers and a team of 400 employees.

