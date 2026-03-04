Adela Smeu to lead RetuRO as Romania’s deposit-return system enters third year

RetuRO, the administrator of Romania’s deposit-return system, appointed Adela Smeu as chief executive officer starting March 19, 2026. Her appointment comes as the system enters its third year of operation and seeks to improve efficiency and meet packaging collection targets for 2026, the company said.

Smeu brings more than 25 years of experience in multinational organizations and most recently served as CEO of Brico Dépôt Romania, part of the Kingfisher Group. In that role, she led a business with more than EUR 300 million in annual revenue and over 2,000 employees across 31 locations, overseeing digital transformation initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening operational performance and sustainability.

According to RetuRO, Adela Smeu’s leadership experience in large retail operations, corporate governance, and finance will support the continued development of the national deposit-return scheme.

The system aims to increase recycling rates by encouraging consumers to return beverage packaging for reuse or processing.

“I am delighted to join the RetuRO team at such an important moment for the transition to a circular economy. The opportunity to lead an organization that directly contributes to environmental protection while developing an efficient and scalable business model represents the kind of transformational challenge that motivates me and that I take on with enthusiasm,” said Adela Smeu.

RetuRO operates on a not-for-profit basis and is owned by a consortium of industry associations and the Romanian state through the Ministry of Environment. The company manages the national deposit-return scheme for beverage containers, part of Romania’s efforts to meet European Union recycling targets and strengthen the circular economy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)