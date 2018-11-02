Romanian retailers turn Black Friday into black month

Altex, the biggest electro-IT retailer in Romania, announced that it would organize its Black Friday discounts campaign between November 1 and December 5.

The company has prepared an inventory worth RON 1.4 billion (EUR 300 million) for this event. The Black Friday campaign will use the most of its logistics capacity, which includes 4 central warehouses, 11 regional warehouses and over 100 stores all over the country.

Altex has over 4,000 employees and reached a turnover of RON 3.28 billion (EUR 718 million) in 2017.

Competitor Flanco started its Black Friday campaign on October 26 and will end it on November 19. Flanco announced it would have over 700,000 products in its Black Friday offer, with discounts of up to 80%.

Online retailer evoMag also started its Black Friday campaign on November 1 and will have three rounds of discounts until November 18. EvoMag said it would offer discounts of up to 80% for over 60,000 products, including smartphones, 4K TV sets, laptops and electric appliances.

Meanwhile, eMAG, the biggest online retailer in Romania, and the first local retailer that imported the Black Friday concept, will have its Black Friday sales event on November 16.

Seven in ten urban Romanians save money for Black Friday offers

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)