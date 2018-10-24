Seven in ten urban Romanians save money for Black Friday offers

Seven in ten urban Romanians wait for the Black Friday and Christmas sales campaigns to make important purchases, according to an online survey by GPeC and Eureka Insights, cited by local Startupcafe.ro.

Only three out of ten respondents said they are not interested in Black Friday offers and will shop as usual in the following period.

Romanians are mostly interested in buying IT&C products during the end-of-year sales events, with average budgets of some EUR 316 for laptops, phones and tablets, EUR 300 for TV sets, audio and video equipment and photo equipment, and EUR 212 for electric appliances.

Other categories of interest are holidays and travel, with an average budget of EUR 314, auto and moto, including mandatory insurance RCA, with a budget of EUR 130, home products and decorations – EUR 118, and clothing and footwear – EUR 116. Romanians also buy cosmetics, baby products, books as well as gift vouchers in this period.

The overall average budget respondents said they plan to allot for non-current purchases in this period is RON 2,718 (EUR 585), almost half of which will go on gifts.

The survey was carried out in September on a sample of over 400 respondents.

