Over 120 Romanian productions race for nominations at 2025 Gopo Awards

A total of 122 Romanian productions - feature films, documentaries, and short films - released in 2024 will go through the judging phase for the 19th edition of the Gopo Awards, set to take place on April 29 in Bucharest.

The Gopo Awards have two preselection juries: one for the feature film category and another for the documentary and short film categories. The first consists of 11 professionals from the film industry, as in previous years.

This year's jurors are film critics Dana Duma and Ion Indolean, journalist Anca Vancu, directors Marian Crișan and Constantin Popescu, actress Maria Popistașu, film producer Anamaria Antoci, cinematographer Ana Drăghici, film curator Bogdan Movileanu, cultural consultant Corina Șuteu, and screenwriter Florin Lăzărescu.

A total of 42 feature films are in the running for a nomination in the Best Film category. Among them are Anul Nou care n-a fost (dir. Bogdan Mureșanu), Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (dir. Emanuel Pârvu), Moromeții 3 (dir. Stere Gulea), Săptămâna Mare (dir. Andrei Cohn), Unde merg elefanții (dir. Gabi Virgina Șarga, Cătălin Rotaru), Băieții buni ajung în Rai (dir. Radu Potcoavă), Familiar (dir. Călin Peter Netzer), Tati part-time (dir. Letiția Roșculeț), Moartea în vacanță (dir. Cristian Ilișuan), and Candidatul Perfect (dir. Alex Coteț).

The documentary and short film jury includes five industry professionals: film critics Cezar Gheorghe and Andreea Chiper, director Șerban Georgescu, film producer Velvet Moraru, and film selector Anca Păunescu.

Nasty (dir. Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu, Tudor D. Popescu), Opt ilustrate din lumea ideală (dir. Radu Jude, Christian Ferencz-Flatz), Alice ON & OFF (dir. Isabela Tent), Amar (dir. Diana Gavra), and Hai, România (dir. Claudiu Mitcu) are among the 22 productions competing in the documentary category.

A total of 67 titles - fiction films, documentaries, and animated stories - have been submitted in the short film category.

Nominations in all Gopo Award categories will be announced in March. After the nominations are revealed, more than 700 active professionals from all areas of the Romanian film industry will be invited to vote for the winners of the 2025 Gopo Awards trophies.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)