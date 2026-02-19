Romanian PM meets Moody’s to discuss budget deficit reduction and economic outlook

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan met representatives of rating agency Moody’s on Thursday morning, February 19, as part of Romania’s periodic review of macroeconomic and fiscal developments, the government said. Finance minister Alexandru Nazare and State Treasury head Ștefan Nanu also attended the talks at Victoria Palace in Bucharest.

During the discussions, the prime minister outlined measures to control public spending, improve tax collection, and maintain the path of budget deficit reduction, with the 2026 budget targeting a deficit of 6.2% by year-end while preserving a high level of investment.

Romania is also working to complete projects financed through the EU Recovery and Resilience Plan by August 31.

“Regarding the economic outlook, prime minister Bolojan said the government will focus on consolidation and economic growth processes,” reads the press release. “The absorption of European funds and support for investments remain priorities. The government will also concentrate on the energy sector in order to reduce prices and improve companies’ competitiveness.”

Moreover, according to the same source, the authorities also aim to attract foreign investment, particularly in sectors with trade deficits, and boost employment while adapting higher education to labour market needs.

In his turn, minister Nazare noted the progress in digitalising the tax administration to improve revenue collection.

“If we maintain the measures set to control public spending and work along the paths of consolidation and economic growth, which we will do because we have a responsible governmental approach, we will continue the downward trend of the budget deficit, as Romania committed to in its dialogue with the European Commission and as is healthy for our country’s economy,” prime minister Ilie Bolojan said.

In its last decision in September 2025, Moody’s affirmed Romania's Baa3 sovereign rating with a negative outlook. At the time, it pointed to risks related to the implementation of the fiscal consolidation measures through 2026 and the urgency for the government to present a detailed plan for continued deficit reduction also in 2027 and beyond.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)