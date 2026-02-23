Romania to introduce different sounds for Ro-Alert emergency messages

Romania’s emergency authorities will introduce different alert tones for Ro-Alert notifications depending on the type and severity of the warning, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, said. He confirmed that several alert levels are being developed in cooperation with the Special Telecommunications Service (STS).

The current Ro-Alert sound used for imminent or extreme risk situations will remain unchanged, as it is internationally standardized.

Meanwhile, under the new system, severe alerts and missing child notifications will be accompanied by a more discreet sound, similar to an SMS notification. A new “public safety alert” category will appear on screens without any sound, to avoid revealing the location of people who may be hiding from danger.

Raed Arafat said the changes have been under discussion for some time and are not linked to recent criticism over a 4 AM snowfall alert in Bucharest. Speaking to local broadcaster Digi24, he said authorities cannot differentiate between those who are asleep and those who are awake when sending alerts.

According to the DSU head, in cases of serious threats such as floods, phones must sound loudly to wake people, even during the night.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot Ro-alert.ro)