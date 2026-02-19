IT continues to lead ranking of sectors with the highest salaries in Romania

With a net average of RON 8,000 (EUR 1,600) per month, IT continues to be the best-paid sector in Romania, followed by oil & gas, automation, construction, engineering, and crewing & casino. The lowest salaries are in beauty salons and clinics, and in security and protection.

Salaries in Romania’s IT sector increased 15% compared to last year.

In oil & gas, the average net salary is RON 6,200 (EUR 1,240) per month, while construction, audit & consulting, and engineering share the same average, namely RON 6,000 (EUR 1,200).

“Alongside these fields, this year another one has positioned itself high in the ranking: crewing & casino, newly entered at this level, with a net average of RON 6,000 (EUR 1,200) per month. It is a field that hires heavily, has a constant need for staff, and manages to attract candidates through attractive salary packages,” said Roxana Drăghici, head of sales at eJobs.

At the other end of the ranking, the sectors with the lowest salaries remain those where the hiring volume is high, but the required level of specialization is generally lower. In beauty salons, the average net salary is RON 3,900 (EUR 780), while in security and protection, the average income level is RON 4,000 (EUR 800).

Retail and the Call Center / BPO sector are also in this range, with averages of RON 4,200 (EUR 840) per month. A similar situation appears in the food industry, where the average net salary is RON 4,500 (EUR 900), or in tourism, with RON 4,400 (EUR 880) net per month.

From a geographical perspective, Bucharest continues to lead the income ranking by a wide margin, with a monthly average of RON 6,000 (EUR 1,200), followed by Cluj (RON 5,500) and Timiș (RON 5,100). There are also counties where salaries barely exceed the RON 4,000 (EUR 800) threshold or even fall below it: Vaslui – RON 3,800 (EUR 760); Vrancea, Vâlcea, Suceava, and Caraș-Severin, all with an average of RON 4,000 (EUR 800).

“Regardless of the field they work in or the salary increases that were granted or, on the contrary, frozen last year, employees’ and candidates’ expectations exceed employers’ offers by an average of 30%. The largest gaps between expectations and actual salaries are in the banking and real estate sectors, namely 40%, and the smallest in journalism (20%), sales (25%), or public positions (29%),” noted Roxana Drăghici.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas|Dreamstime.com)