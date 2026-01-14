The Romanian passport is in the 11th place globally in 2026, with visa‑free access to 178 destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index report, which used data from the International Air Transport Association to compare global mobility.

The Singapore passport is the most powerful in the world this year, offering visa‑free access to 192 destinations out of the 227 countries and territories. Japan and South Korea share second place in the ranking, with access to 188 destinations.

In third place are five European countries: Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, each offering visa‑free access to 186 destinations. Fourth place is held by Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway, with 185 destinations.

The UAE has moved up 57 positions in the ranking since 2006, thanks to "sustained diplomatic engagement and visa liberalization," according to the report. The country is now in fifth place alongside Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia, with 184 destinations.

Sixth place includes Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, and Poland. Australia maintained its position in seventh place in this quarterly update, along with Latvia, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom is the country with the largest year‑on‑year losses in the index, now having visa‑free access to 182 destinations, eight fewer than 12 months ago.

Romania is in 11th place in the ranking, with visa‑free access to 178 destinations, and for 48 states, a visa is mandatory. Romanian citizens have access to 86% of global destinations, with the Romanian passport providing increased mobility.

Romania is just behind the United States, which sits in 10th position with access to 179 destinations, after having lost access to seven destinations over the past 12 months.

Afghanistan remains at the bottom, with visa‑free access to only 24 destinations. Syria and Iraq complete the ranking in the last places, with 26 and 29 destinations respectively.

Henley Passport Index compares visa‑free access of 199 passports to 227 travel destinations, based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The ranking is updated monthly and is considered the benchmark for evaluating international mobility.

