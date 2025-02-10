“I like Romanian films,” says legendary director Martin Scorsese

Legendary director Martin Scorsese has expressed his admiration for Romanian cinema, mentioning films by directors Radu Jude, Cristian Mungiu, Cristi Puiu, and Corneliu Porumboiu in a recent interview given on January 25.

During the interview with Dave Karger at the TCM Classic Film Festival, Scorsese was asked about films that recently made an impact on him. After listing a few Hollywood productions, he added, "I really like Romanian films."

Some members of the audience initially thought he was joking, responding with laughter and applause. However, Scorsese continued. "Mungiu and Puiu—I mispronounce their names—Police, Adjective (dir. Corneliu Porumboiu), Sieranevada (dir. by Cristi Puiu)," he said.

Scorsese particularly highlighted Radu Jude's films. "There's this guy named Radu Jude… He’s something else. Especially Aferim!, which he shot in black and white, and another one that I’m sure isn’t to everyone’s taste, Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World. That one is shocking—it takes political content, cinema, morality, immorality, throws it all on screen, then shatters it into a thousand pieces, and suddenly, you see the world differently."

Jude’s films, Scorsese motivated, are “fresh and engaging.” He went on to cite the Romanian director. “I think he once said, 'Maybe cinema hasn’t even begun yet.' And he’s right… he’s right."

Radu Jude shared the interview on his Facebook page, noting that it is a great honor to be mentioned.

Martin Scorsese has been a defining figure in world cinema since the 1970s, gaining fame with Taxi Driver (1976) and New York, New York (1977). He holds the record for the most Oscar nominations for Best Director, with ten. He won only one Oscar, in 2006, for The Departed. He is particularly known for films centered on the mafia.

(Photo source: Asaturjan | Dreamstime.com)