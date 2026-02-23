Sphera Franchise Group to open first Taco Bell restaurant in Moldova’s Chișinǎu this year

Sphera Franchise Group, the largest food service operator in Romania, will expand the Taco Bell brand into the Republic of Moldova with the opening of a food court restaurant in Shopping MallDova in Chișinǎu. The new unit is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2026.

Moldova will thus become the second market in the region where Sphera runs Taco Bell, after Romania, where it has held the franchise since 2017 and currently operates 18 restaurants in 10 cities.

The move is part of the group’s regional growth strategy across Romania, Italy, and Moldova, the three markets where it operates.

“The expansion of Taco Bell into the Republic of Moldova is a natural step in our regional development. We are already present here through the KFC brand, we have local teams, we understand the market dynamics, and we are building on the experience gained in Romania,” said Călin Ionescu, CEO, Sphera Franchise Group.

The expansion follows recent portfolio moves by Sphera, including acquiring franchise rights for Hard Rock Cafe, launching Cioccolatitaliani under its umbrella, and continuing the rollout of KFC units in Italy and Romania.

Sphera Franchise Group, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol SFG, operates more than 175 restaurants across the three markets and employs around 5,000 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)