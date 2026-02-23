Romanian PM to meet EC chief Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this week

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan will meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this Thursday, February 26, to discuss the implementation of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the government said. During the talks, Bolojan is expected to outline Bucharest’s priorities regarding the European Union’s post-2028 multiannual financial framework, currently under negotiation.

The discussions will focus on cohesion policy, agricultural policy, and competitiveness, with the aim of ensuring efficient use of EU funds to support investment projects and economic growth in Romania.

The prime minister will also meet Roxana Mînzatu, executive vice-president of the European Commission for social rights and skills, quality jobs and preparedness.

On the same day, Ilie Bolojan will attend the high-level launch event of the Communication on Eastern Border Regions, alongside von der Leyen, the prime ministers of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, and the president of the European Investment Bank.

“The Communication, to which Romania made a significant contribution, is intended to highlight the strategic importance of the eastern border regions for the European Union and the shared European responsibility to support their security, resilience, and prosperity,” reads the government’s statement.

The event will conclude with the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish the EastInvest facility, a financing mechanism dedicated to eastern border regions that will bring together the EIB Group, international financial institutions, and national and regional development banks. Romania’s participation in EastInvest will be carried out through the Investment and Development Bank.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)