Romania’s courier Sameday proposes competition risks mitigation plan to smooth Cargus takeover

Romania’s Competition Council published for debate the action plan proposed by courier company Sameday, controlled by Dante International – the owner of eMAG marketplace – in its attempt to mitigate the competition risks posed by the planned takeover of peer company Cargus from MidEuropa Partners.

The Competition Council previously announced that it had raised a series of concerns regarding the takeover of Cargus by Sameday, according to Profit.ro.

The takeover of Cargus, a home delivery courier, the second largest courier company in Romania, will help Sameday better cover urban areas, Lucian Baltaru, Sameday's CEO and shareholder, told Profit.ro.

The action plan, published by the Competition Council, includes, among others, a commitment to maintain the commercial terms for Cargus’ clients by the end of the week and a commitment to transfer the activities related to Cargus’s automated parcel pickup points (Automated Parcel Locker – APM).

Sameday also commits to implementing a procedure for managing the relationship with couriers involved in delivering orders for eMAG Marketplace merchants.

After reviewing the observations received, the Competition Council may request modifications to the proposed commitments and/or decide to accept or reject them.

Last June, MidEuropa, a leading private equity investor with deep roots in Central Europe, announced an agreement to sell Cargus, the first private courier company on the Romanian market, to Sameday, a regional parcel carrier company backed by eMAG.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sameday)