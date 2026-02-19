Art Safari New Museum announced an exceptional exhibition dedicated to the great Romanian sculptor Constantin Brâncuși on his birthday, February 19. The exhibition will be presented during the second season, which will take place between September 18 and December 20 in the new space in Amzei Square, in central Bucharest.

The year 2026 is declared the Constantin Brâncuși Year, and February 19 marks 150 years since the artist’s birth.

The exhibition “Brâncuși and His Muses," announced by Art Safari, aims to explore the artist’s relationship with the women in his life, whether they were friends, lovers, admirers, confidantes, or sources of inspiration.

Among them are Margit Pogany, Baroness Renée Irana Frachon, as well as well-known Avant-Garde artists such as Lizica Codreanu, Nancy Cunard, and Florence Meyer, with whom Brâncuși maintained friendships and correspondence throughout his life. They inspired famous works such as Mlle Pogany, Princess X, and Sleeping Muse.

The exhibition is curated by Doina Lemny, art historian and curator, Art Safari commissioner of the Constantin Brâncuși Year in Romania, and coordinated by Maria Munteanu. The exhibition design is signed by Cosmin Florea.

In March 2022, Lemny published an illustrated volume about the artist’s relationship with the women in his life: friends, lovers, admirers, and inspirational muses. Brâncuși is evoked by friends as a great seducer, a warm, discreet presence who inspired trust and attracted sensitive souls.

Starting from this research, the exhibition at Art Safari New Museum brings to the forefront portraits, archival documents (rarely presented), photographs, works, and other materials meant to provide context, in order to highlight the artist’s relationship with women at the beginning of the 20th century. It was a period of great cultural effervescence, in which artists and writers from around the world met and created in Paris.

“In addition to sculptures, original photographs, documents, and films will be exhibited, recreating the atmosphere of the Parisian studio where the artist’s guests engaged in conversations, brought joy and good cheer, enlivening the sculptures that witnessed this exchange of innovative ideas,” declared Doina Lemny, art historian and curator, Art Safari commissioner of the Constantin Brâncuși Year in Romania.

The public will discover Brâncuși through those who passed through his life and studio. Together, these figures outline a coherent story about inspiration, freedom, and modernity.

“The women in Brâncuși’s life were often more than discreet presences: interlocutors, confidantes, free spirits of early 20th-century Paris. In the exhibition at Art Safari, we want to follow the thread of these relationships and show how an intense biography, lived among artists, writers, and muses, fueled a body of work that remains incredibly relevant,” declared Maria Munteanu, the exhibition’s coordinator.

In the first season of this year, which will take place between March 26 and July 19, Art Safari New Museum presents the exhibitions “Vermont and the Charm of the Belle Époque” (Museum Pavilion), “R: Eminescu. The Rational Poet” (Historical Pavilion), “Felix Aftene. Journal” (Contemporary Pavilion), and a series of other temporary exhibitions.

In the second season of the year, held between September 18 and December 20, Art Safari New Museum opens exhibitions dedicated to Constantin Brâncuși, Sergiu Celibidache, War and Peace, as well as Pop Culture, presenting the international Pop Art movement, with emblematic names (Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and others).

(Photo source: press release)