Romanian athletes obtained good results in bobsleigh, luge, team relay, and women’s doubles at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.

In total, 29 athletes represented Romania at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The best results were obtained by Mihai Tentea and George Iordache in the two-man bobsleigh. The two won 5th place, Romania’s best results at the current edition of the Games, as well as in the last 34 years. A better result was obtained only in 1992, when Ioan Apostol and Liviu Cepoi finished fourth in the men’s doubles luge event.

Romania was represented by six athletes in the biathlon event, two women and four men. Anastasia Tolmacheva finished 72nd in the 15 km individual, 59th in the 7.5 km sprint, and 56th in the 10 km pursuit. Andreea Mezdrea did not record a result. George Buta placed 39th in the 20 km individual, 68th in the 10 km sprint, and 20th in the men’s 4x7.5 km relay.

Similarly, George Colțea finished 54th in the 20 km individual, 67th in the 10 km sprint, and 20th in the men’s 4x7.5 km relay. Raul Flore ranked 89th in the 20 km individual, 87th in the 10 km sprint, and 20th in the men’s 4x7.5 km relay. Dmitrii Shamaev, in turn, placed 70th in the 20 km individual, 54th in the 10 km sprint, 38th in the 12.5 km pursuit, and 20th in the men’s 4x7.5 km relay.

The coaching staff consisted of Gheorghe Stoian as head coach, Sorin Gîrbacea and Cristian Moșoiu as assistant coaches for the men’s team, and Vasile Gheorghe as head coach for the women’s team.

In bobsleigh, Romania had four athletes and one reserve in the men’s events. Constantin Dinescu finished 17th in the four-man bobsleigh. George Iordache achieved 5th place in the men’s two-man bobsleigh and 17th place in the four-man event. Mihai Păcioianu placed 17th in the four-man bobsleigh. Mihai Tentea finished 5th in the men’s two-man bobsleigh and 17th in the four-man event. Andrei Nica also placed 17th in the four-man competition. The coaches were Iulian Păcioianu as head coach and Dorin Grigore as assistant coach.

In figure skating, Romania was represented by one female athlete. Julia Sauter finished 17th in the women’s singles event, obtaining the best results in the country’s history in women’s Olympic figure skating. Her coach was Roxana Luca.

In luge, Romania competed with seven athletes, three women and four men. Corina Buzăţoiu finished 25th in singles and 9th in the team relay. Raluca Strămăturaru and Carmen Manolescu both placed 9th in the women’s doubles and 9th in the team relay. Valentin Crețu ranked 15th in singles and 9th in the team relay. Eduard Crăciun finished 23rd in singles. Marian Gîtlan and Darius Șerban both placed 17th in the men’s doubles and 9th in the team relay. The coaches were Alexandru Comșa as head coach and Radu Eugen as assistant coach.

In ski jumping, Romania was represented by four athletes, two men and two women. Daniela Toth finished 30th on the normal hill, 12th in the mixed team event, and 34th on the large hill. Delia Folea placed 48th on the normal hill, 12th in the mixed team event, and 47th on the large hill. Daniel Cacina ranked 48th on the normal hill, 12th in the mixed team event, 46th on the large hill, and 17th in the super team event. Mihnea Spulber finished 49th on the normal hill, 12th in the mixed team event, 49th on the large hill, and 17th in the super team event. The coaches were Florin Spulber as head coach and Adrian Comănescu as assistant coach.

In alpine skiing, Romania had two athletes, one woman and one man. Sofia Moldovan finished 46th in the giant slalom and did not finish the slalom. Alexandru Ștefănescu placed 43rd in the giant slalom and 30th in the slalom. The coaches were Luigi Rossi for the women’s team and Andrei Burchiu for the men’s team.

In cross-country skiing, Romania was represented by three athletes, one woman and two men. Delia Reit finished 85th in the sprint. Paul Pepene placed 50th in the skiathlon, 72nd in the classical sprint, 52nd in the 10 km individual free, 24th in the team sprint, and 47th in the 50 km mass start. Gabriel Cojocaru ranked 54th in the skiathlon, 63rd in the classical sprint, 65th in the 10 km individual free, 24th in the team sprint, and 49th in the 50 km mass start. The coaches were Ioan Lungociu as head coach and Ioan Poponeci as assistant coach.

In snowboarding, Romania was represented by two female athletes. Kata Mandel finished 24th in snowboard cross, while Henrietta Bartalis placed 31st in the same event. The coaches were Geza Kinda as head coach and Zoltan Reisz as assistant coach.

(Photo source: Comitetul Olimpic și Sportiv Român on Facebook)