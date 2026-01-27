Romanian prime minister on two-day visit to Germany to boost trade

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan began a two-day official visit to Germany on Tuesday, January 27, at the invitation of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The purpose of the visit, according to the government, is to boost trade.

Germany is Romania’s most important trading partner, with a share of over 20% of total Romanian exports. In 2024, bilateral trade amounted to about EUR 42 billion, with exports worth EUR 19 billion and imports of EUR 23 billion, according to official figures.

“Companies resident in Germany hold investments in Romania of over EUR 18.66 billion, representing almost 15% of the total stock of foreign direct investments,” the government mentioned in a press release.

Alongside the meeting with chancellor Friedrich Merz, with whom he will hold a joint press conference, the Romanian prime minister also has scheduled meetings with the vice president of the Federal Parliament, Andrea Lindholz, the leader of the CDU parliamentary group, Jens Spahn, and with the president of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

“With an important economic component, the agenda of the visit includes meetings with the president of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peter Adrian, and with the director general of the Federation of German Industries, Tanja Gonner,” the statement further added.

At the same time, Bolojan will have a meeting with the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, since January 27 is the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Bolojan will visit the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe and will have a meeting with the Director of the Foundation of the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, Uwe Neumarker.

Afterward, the Romanian leader will meet with representatives of the Romanian community at the Romanian Embassy in Germany.

Romanians constitute the fourth largest community of foreigners in Germany, with approximately 910,000 persons. Over 90,000 of these have received German citizenship. To them are added the approximately 500,000 ethnic Germans originating from Romania, well integrated in Germany.

Apart from the PM, defense minister Radu Miruţă, the head of the prime minister’s Chancellery, Mihai Jurca, defense staff chief general Gheorghiţă Vlad, and other officials are also part of the Romanian delegation.

