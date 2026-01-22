Romanian far-right leader George Simion cuts Greenland-shaped cake during US visit

The president of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, George Simion, cut a cake in the shape of Greenland and covered with the American flag during his visit to the United States.

Before cutting the slice of cake, Simion was filmed telling one of the participants that "we will be there alongside all the free people in the world."

The images with the Romanian politician appeared on the X channels of several American congressmen hours ahead of the Davos Forum meeting, in which Donald Trump renounced his previous claim over the Danish-owned island.

In a later reaction, George Simion stated that there will be no military attack on Greenland and that state sovereignty will be respected.

"The United States announced today in Davos that there will be no military attack on Greenland. This is good news. No red line has been crossed," he wrote.

The far-right leader, along with a delegation of party representatives, is in the United States to present a so-called report regarding the annulment of the presidential elections in Romania in December 2024 . AUR claims that the Constitutional Court, together with the pro-EU parties now forming the government, conspired to enact a coup against pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu.

On Wednesday, January 21, Simion received an award for his involvement in defending freedom of expression and democracy in Europe. The distinction was given for the role of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party as "the most pro-transatlantic European party" and for the involvement of George Simion, ECR Party vice-president, in combating censorship and anti-democratic deviations, according to the AUR press release.

Back home, the far-right leader was criticized by a representative of the governing National Liberal Party, Alexandru Muraru.

"This is the absolute definition of conspiratorial delirium: while Romania is making huge efforts for economic stability and consolidating its Euro-Atlantic profile, Simion goes to our strategic partner to denounce his own country with blatant lies, inventing imaginary dictatorships just to justify his internal political failure," the Liberal deputy said, cited by Digi24 .

