Energy

Romanian battery manufacturer Prime Batteries included in global ranking of best companies in the sector

06 February 2026

Romanian battery manufacturer Prime Batteries was included for the first time in a list of the world's top energy storage equipment manufacturers, compiled by BloombergNEF.

The company began battery production in 2016 in Cernica (Ilfov). One of the key moments in the company’s evolution was the entry of energy investor EIT InnoEnergy into its shareholder structure in 2022. Recently, T2Y Capital, a German investment fund, also entered the company’s shareholding. 

Prime Batteries ended 2024 with a business of RON 276 million, up 34%, and a net profit of RON 51 million, an increase of 20%, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The company’s founders, Adrian Polec and Vicențiu Ciobanu, CEO, hold control of Prime.

At the end of last year, Prime Batteries carried out a joint venture with the South Korean company Top Material for the production of active material, a key element in battery manufacturing. The unit is located in South Korea and is a first for local entrepreneurship. 

In December 2025, Prime Batteries signed an EPC contract with national energy distributor Electrica. The company provides battery technology for the Fântânele Energy Storage Facility in Mureș County, a 70 MWh project with EUR 16.5 million investment, targeted for completion in 2026.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Prime Batteries Technology on LinkedIn)

(Photo source: Prime Batteries Technology on LinkedIn)

