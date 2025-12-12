Romania's Prime Batteries forms JV with South Korean partner to produce active material

Prime Batteries, the only local battery manufacturer and one of the few active in Europe, has established a joint venture with the South Korean company Top Material to produce active material, a key element in the production of batteries. The unit is in South Korea.

Top Material is also a shareholder in Prime, with a 2.17% stake, according to Termene.ro data quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"It's a big step forward," said Adrian Polec, president of Prime Batteries Technology. "I think we are the first company in Romania to manage to fly the Romanian flag in South Korea."

Top Material is a business formed in 2012, focused on the production of active material.

"The production of active material is an objective that we also have as a development, but such a step is possible with larger production capacities. In the case of Top Material, we are talking about a capacity of 10 GWh per year, we are at 2.3 GWh with expansion plans," Polec also explained.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Prime Batteries Technology)