Romanian president publishes plane recording proving F-18 escort was a sign of gratitude

President Nicușor Dan published the recording of the conversation between the Zurich control tower and the pilot of the Spartan aircraft that brought him from Paris to Bucharest on Thursday, January 8.

The recording was released after critics questioned whether the F-18 fighter jet escort over Switzerland was really a sign of gratitude for the help provided by Romania in the Crans-Montana tragedy, as the president said.

“This gesture represented a sign of gratitude for the support provided by the Romanian state in the international transport of the victims of the Crans-Montana fire,” Nicușor Dan wrote on Facebook.

The same tragedy claimed the life of a Romanian citizen. In total, 40 people passed away in the fire, and 119 others were injured.

The recording shows the Swiss control tower telling the Romanian Spartan aircraft that it will be “intercepted by the Swiss (Air) Forces to thank you for your efforts at Crans-Montana.” The pilot acknowledged the message.

Before the recording was published, a journalist in Romania reported that representatives of the Swiss army stated that the F-18 escort was a routine action by Swiss forces, with no connection to the Crans-Montana fire. The president condemned the "disinformation."

“The level of disinformation to which part of the Romanian press has descended is inadmissible. I have always respected and will continue to respect honest journalism, even when it has criticized me. However, accusing the president of Romania of lying in connection with a symbolic gesture of respect by another state represents an attack on the image and credibility of our country,” Nicușor Dan also wrote in his message on Thursday night.

Earlier this week, Romanian President Nicușor Dan participated in a gathering of leaders in Paris. On Wednesday, January 7, he returned to Romania after the official delegation accompanying him was stranded at the airport in the French capital due to unfavorable weather. The incident restarted the debate over the fact that Romania still does not have a presidential plane.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicușor Dan on Facebook)