Romanian citizen confirmed dead in Crans-Montana fire

The Romanian citizen initially reported missing after the bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve has been confirmed dead, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on January 4.

MAE said it was in contact with the family, and sent condolences, as did president Nicuşor Dan.

"We hoped for a different outcome until the last minute, but today we found out, with profound sadness, about the passing of a young Romanian in the Crans-Montana fire. Sincere condolences to the grieving family," Dan said.

The 18-year-old Romanian is among the 40 people who passed away in the fire. The victims were of Swiss, Italian, Turkish, Portuguese, French, Belgian, UK, and Israeli nationalities. Another 119 were injured.

The sparklers placed on bottles of champagne and held too close to the bar ceiling are believed to have caused the fire, the local authorities said. For Romania, the Swiss bar fire was a flashback to the 2015 Colectiv club fire, ignited by fireworks used on stage during a concert taking place at the time. The fire killed 65 people, many from hospital-borne infections, and left many more injured.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com