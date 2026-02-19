Romanian president flies to US Board of Peace meeting on private jet, reviving debate over state aircraft

Romanian president Nicușor Dan travelled to Washington for the first Board of Peace meeting aboard a privately leased aircraft, prompting renewed debate about the need for a dedicated presidential plane. According to Boarding Pass, the Presidency rented a Bombardier Global 6000 owned by businessman Ion Țiriac due to the long distance, after previously relying mainly on a military Spartan aircraft.

The jet can carry up to 14 passengers and costs an estimated EUR 170,000 - EUR 200,000 for a round trip, according to the aviation publication.

Romania is attending the Board of Peace summit as an observer, with the meeting scheduled to take place today in Washington.

The trip reignited discussions in Bucharest over purchasing a presidential aircraft. Defence minister Radu Miruță told Euronews Romania that such an aircraft should become a priority once Romania can afford it. He also noted that most presidential travel has been conducted using military planes designed primarily for transport rather than comfort.

Romanian officials have travelled using commercial flights, private charters, and military aircraft since 2012. The former presidential plane was sold to the US because it no longer met European noise regulations.

The fact that Romania still does not have a presidential plane was also brought to public attention back in January when president Nicușor Dan again used a Spartan aircraft to travel to Paris and was left stranded at the airport in the French capital due to unfavorable weather. He explained at the time that the use of military plane for foreign trips is a solution linked to reducing the expenses of the Presidential Administration.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)