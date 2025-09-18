Romanian military aircraft evacuates 10 Palestinian patients from Gaza

A Romanian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft evacuated 10 Palestinian patients from Gaza on Wednesday, September 17, in a humanitarian mission coordinated with European and international partners, Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) said.

The patients, accompanied by 28 relatives, were flown from Israel’s Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport to Bucharest’s 90th Airlift Base after receiving medical evaluations.

Upon landing in Bucharest around 22:15 local time, patients received further medical support. Four were later transferred to Belgium with the help of Norwegian authorities, while the remaining six will be treated in Romanian hospitals, officials said.

The operation was supported by a medical team from Bucharest’s Emergency Clinical Hospital alongside military medics, with additional assistance from the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

The mission, carried out at the request of the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC), involved close cooperation between Romania’s Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and international organizations including the World Health Organization and the International Organization for Migration.

This marks Romania’s sixth humanitarian evacuation mission for civilians from Gaza this year, following similar operations in January, March, April, May, and July. Authorities said the effort underscores Romania’s commitment as a “reliable partner” in providing humanitarian aid, critical patient transport, and specialized medical care.

