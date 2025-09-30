Romanian president Nicușor Dan salutes Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza

The president of Romania, Nicușor Dan, announced on X that he welcomes the peace plan presented by US leader Donald Trump for Gaza, which he considers "a real opportunity" to stop the war and facilitate the release of hostages and the provision of humanitarian aid in the region.

In the same message, the head of state emphasized that Romania remains committed to supporting lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, working closely with the European Union, the United States, and other international partners "for constructive engagement and a future of security and peace for all peoples in the region."

I welcome President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump significant effort towards achieving peace in Gaza, as reflected in the peace plan presented yesterday.

This plan offers a real opportunity to end the war in Gaza, ensuring the immediate release of all hostages and the supply of vital… — Nicușor Dan (@NicusorDanRO) September 30, 2025

Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza was presented during a conference on Monday, September 29. It has been accepted by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has been forwarded to the terrorist organization Hamas as well.

The plan stipulates that Gaza will be “deradicalized” and redeveloped for the benefit of its people.

“If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal,” the plan says.

The US also outlines its plan for the future governance of Gaza. It says a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" will govern temporarily, “with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, called the Board of Peace," which will be headed by Trump.

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair will be part of the governing body alongside other leaders.

The plan adds that Hamas must have no role in governance, "directly, indirectly, or in any form."

Much of the plan is focused on what the US calls an "economic development plan" to rebuild Gaza. It also says "Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza" and its forces will withdraw from the territory in stages over time.

The two sides will release their hostages, and Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Those who wish to leave will also be given safe passage.

The reception of the plan has been good. The Palestinian Authority, but also the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan, said they welcomed Trump's "leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza."

