Update: A Romanian citizen traveling on one of the trains involved in the railway accident in Spain was slightly injured, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We confirm that representatives of the Romanian Consulate in Seville are in contact with a Romanian citizen who was on board one of the trains involved in the accident. He was slightly injured, and his condition is good, having already been discharged," the Ministry stated. The MFA also specified that, up to this time, no requests for consular assistance have been received.

Initial story: Romanian president Nicușor Dan sent a message of condolence after the tragic railway accident in Spain that left dozens dead.

The accident took place when a high-speed train traveling from Malaga to Madrid derailed, crashing into an oncoming train, on Sunday, January 18. At least 39 people died, including the locomotive driver.

A total of 73 people remain hospitalized, 24 of them in serious condition, including four minors. The Spanish Red Cross has set up a help center in the town of Adamuz, near the crash site, according to DW.

“I was profoundly saddened by the tragic train accident that took so many lives in Spain. I wish all those who were wounded a full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and their loved ones during these difficult moments. I offer my heartfelt condolences to His Majesty the King and the people of Spain,” Nicusor Dan said on X.

Senate president Mircea Abrudean also expressed condolences for the victims of the train collision, and so did the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church, the Patriarch Daniel.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday, January 19, that it is in contact with local authorities in southern Spain. The institution noted that providing information related to victims is not possible at this moment, but that it is searching for Romanian citizens who may have been impacted by the tragedy.

So far, no Romanian citizen has requested consular assistance following the railway accident that occurred in the Córdoba region, and the Consulate General of Romania in Seville is monitoring the situation and remains ready to intervene if necessary.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez is set to visit the site of the collision on Monday, "to get first-hand information.”

The event is Spain’s deadliest rail accident since 2013. The country has Europe's largest high-speed rail network over 250km/h, which spans more than 3,100 kilometers.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alexandru Nechez)