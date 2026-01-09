Romanian Postal Service plans new EUR 5.7 mln center in Neamț County

The Romanian postal service, Poșta Română, aims to build a logistics and courier center in the town of Roman, Neamț County. The center is part of the development of a national logistics infrastructure.

The budget of the tender is estimated at RON 29.2 million, or EUR 5.7 million, excluding VAT. The future center will be completed within 12 months from the date of contract award, according to data from Profit.ro.

The company’s current postal network includes over 5,600 units, served by approximately 21,000 employees. The bids for the construction of the new center will be opened in the first part of February.

Poșta Română recorded revenues of RON 1.72 billion in 2024, up 9.6% compared to 2023. The company’s shareholders are the Ministry of Economy, holding 93.75% of the shares, and Fondul Proprietatea, with a 6.25% stake.

Back in June, Poşta Română announced a plan to install terminals for funding cryptocurrency accounts in its post offices as part of a pilot project in partnership with BTR Exchange (Bitcoin Romania), the country’s leading crypto exchange platform.

(Photo source: Compania Naţională Poşta Română on Facebook)