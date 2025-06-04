Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals

The Romanian postal company Poşta Română will install terminals for funding cryptocurrency accounts in its post offices as part of a pilot project in partnership with BTR Exchange (Bitcoin Romania), the country’s leading crypto exchange platform.

The first terminal is already operational inside Post Office 1 in Tulcea, eastern Romania, and allows users to deposit cash to fund their accounts on the Bitcoin Romania platform.

Four other post offices in Alexandria, Piatra Neamţ, Botoşani, and Nădlac will also be equipped with such terminals in the near future.

“The project reflects Poşta Română’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into its services and bringing innovation closer to all citizens, including in less digitized areas,” a press release states.

The move may prove popular, as over 600,000 Romanians invest in cryptocurrencies, according to Horia Gustă, president of the Association of Fund Administrators (AAF).

In 2022, the Romanian postal company issued the first official NFT of a Romanian public institution, a digital anniversary stamp dedicated to 160 years of activity. Part of the collection was auctioned, and the funds raised were donated to the Hospice Casa Speranţei organization. The following year, the company launched a collection of 100 NFTs and postcards dedicated to anti-communist heroes.

The national postal operator is currently undergoing a historic transformation programme, which includes over RON 80 million (EUR 16 million) in investments for the renovation and development of regional logistics hubs.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Compania Naţională Poşta Română on Facebook)