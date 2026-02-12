Romanian Parliament to light up in Ukrainian colors to mark four years since Russia’s invasion

The Palace of Parliament in Bucharest will be illuminated in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on February 24 to mark four years since the start of Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country, Agerpres reported. Lawmakers will also hold a moment of silence during the February 23 plenary session to commemorate Ukrainians killed in the war.

Moreover, on February 24, the Ukrainian flag will also be raised in front of the Romanian Parliament building as a sign of solidarity.

The decision was adopted by the Permanent Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, February 11, following a request from the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania.

“Romania’s solidarity with Ukraine is of great importance in overcoming the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, restoring respect for the fundamental principles of international law, and developing a peaceful, resilient, and prosperous Europe,” reads the memorandum of the Embassy of Ukraine addressed to the Permanent Bureau.

In related news, on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels on February 11, Romania’s defense minister Radu Miruță held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Fedorov. Discussions focused on security developments in the Black Sea region, continued support for Ukraine’s defense capabilities, and coordination efforts in the context of what was described as Russia’s illegal and unprovoked aggression.

Romania reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine through bilateral training programs and participation in international initiatives, including at the European level, aimed at strengthening defense industry cooperation and technological partnerships, such as SAFE and BraveTech EU, the Ministry of Defense announced.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side expressed appreciation for Romania’s donation of a Patriot air defense system and its financial contribution to NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine’s Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, both seen as important for strengthening the resilience of Ukraine’s armed forces.

“Romania’s support for Ukraine represents a direct investment in the security of Europe and NATO, an investment in our own security. We will continue to actively contribute to joint defense and deterrence efforts through training, participation in international missions, and involvement in multinational initiatives,” the Romanian defense minister said.

