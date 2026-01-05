Romania commits EUR 50 mln to Ukraine through US-backed PURL mechanism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Romanian government allocated EUR 50 million to support Ukraine’s defense through the US-backed PURL mechanism on Tuesday, December 30.

Several states in the EU agreed to contribute to the “Priority Acquisition List Required for the Defense of Ukraine” (or PURL) US weapons program. The mechanism allows for direct and measurable involvement of partner states in supporting Ukraine and the creation of a coordinated framework for action that reflects the principles of efficiency, predictability, and strategic responsibility, the MFA specified in a press release.

The funds will be used to purchase weapons from the US and deliver them to Ukraine as it strives to resist Russian aggression.

“Under PURL, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) regularly identifies packages of equipment and munitions that Ukraine needs and that the United States can provide in greater volumes than European Allies and Canada alone. Allies, individually or in groups, then agree to provide funding for these packages, and NATO coordinates the delivery of the equipment to Ukraine, including through NSATU. Allies have committed to funding USD 4 billion of military equipment sourced from the US via PURL, and deliveries are underway,” according to a NATO communique.

In turn, Romania's "contribution to PURL will support, by strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities, the achievement and maintenance of lasting peace in Ukraine. The program allows for joint allocations through the NATO budget and continues allied initiatives following the Helsinki Summit, a priority reiterated also during the visit of Secretary General Mark Rutte to Romania,” the MFA noted in a press release.

The allocation for PURL is made in compliance with the budget ceiling for the year 2025, according to the institution. It also enhances national security, including through increased institutional interoperability, the deepening of military and civilian cooperation with the United States and allies, as well as by strengthening the capacity to respond to hybrid and conventional threats.

Last summer, NATO member states agreed to gradually increase defense allocations to 5% over the next 10 years. This percentage will also include investments in defense, as well as those aimed at building or strengthening dual-use infrastructure, including that dedicated to military mobility, the MFA reported.

“Supporting Ukraine in the face of the persistence of Russian aggression is in itself a security measure. Romania is honoring its commitments; NATO membership means investments, action, and above all, the certainty of a safe future for Romanians,” the MFA further stated.

(Photo source: presidency.ro)