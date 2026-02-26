Romanian Parliament close to declaring 2027 as the “Ilie Năstase” Year

Earlier this week, the Romanian Senate adopted a legislative proposal establishing 2027 as the “Ilie Năstase” Year, meant to honor the great tennis player. The legislative proposal will also be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case.

Ilie Năstase is considered a legendary tennis player in Romania and abroad. In 1973, he made sports history when he was ranked as the world’s No.1 player in professional tennis.

According to the bill, 2027 will mark 60 years since Ilie Năstase won his first tournament, in Cannes, in 1967.

The proposal was initiated by 94 MPs from AUR, PSD, POT, and non-affiliated members. It stipulates that the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee will coordinate sports and educational activities and will send the calendar of activities marking the “Ilie Năstase” Year to national authorities and Romania’s diplomatic missions.

“Central and local public administration authorities, sports institutions, and organizations of citizens belonging to national minorities may organize actions and events of a sporting, educational, and artistic nature. Parliament, the Presidential Administration, the Government, local public administration authorities and public institutions subordinated to or coordinated by them may allocate funds from their own budgets to organize or provide logistical and/or financial support for sporting, cultural, artistic, educational events or promotional programs organized,” according to the draft law cited by Agerpres.

Similarly, the Romanian public television and radio companies may produce, broadcast, or rebroadcast editorial content promoting the actions and activities carried out on the occasion of events dedicated to the “Ilie Năstase” Year.

In 2024, a documentary that showcases the life and career of the Romanian tennis player was released on the streaming platform Max.

(Photo source: Stef22|Dreamstime.com)