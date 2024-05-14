Documentary about Romanian tennis star Ilie Năstase comes to Max streaming platform

NASTY, the new documentary that showcases the life and career of Romanian legend Ilie Năstase, the “bad boy” of tennis, will be released on the Max streaming platform in May. Co-produced for Max by HBO Documentaries Europe and Libra Films, the documentary will be released in 23 countries in the week of the launch of the streaming platform Max in Europe, shortly after its screening at Cannes.

NASTY is produced by Cosmin Hodor, Tudor Giurgiu (Libra Films), and Hanka Kastelicová & Tereza Bóna Keilová from Warner Bros. Discovery.

"NASTY has been an incredible journey for me, a wonderful trip down memory lane. So far, the audience's reaction has been extraordinary. I am very happy that the documentary will be broadcast on Max in Europe and that more people will have the chance to watch it. It’s not just a film about tennis, but also about another era of sport, about friendship, hard work, and what it means to stay true to yourself. That’s what I have always done. I did it my way," said Ilie Năstase.

Ilie Năstase was the first tennis player to top the ATP rankings in 1973 and is one of the few players in history to have won over 100 titles. His natural talent and personality, both on and off the court, earned him the nickname Nasty and made Năstase a global star, influencing the sport forever. His matches attracted large crowds and massive media attention, both for his playing style and his personality. Funny, charming, and sometimes arrogant and eccentric, Năstase was acclaimed, and booed, but never ignored.

“This film captures the essence of a true showman, reminding us of Năstase's legacy and the mark he left on the world of tennis," said Hanka Kastelicová, Vice President & Executive Producer Documentaries HBO EMEA - HBO Max at Warner Bros. Discovery.

"This young man from a communist country managed, in just a few years, to conquer the world with his talent and personality. We worked on this project for 5 years, during which we discovered impressive archives about Năstase's career and life and had the opportunity to talk to sports superstars, and people who were deeply influenced by him. I believe that, in the end, our efforts will be visible on screen - a portrait of a complex, always surprising, hard-to-define character who made history for Romania and tennis," said Tudor Giurgiu, director and producer.

NASTY features remarkable archival footage and exclusive interviews with top sports personalities, including Eurosport experts John McEnroe and Boris Becker, exploring Năstase’s ups and downs, the controversies surrounding him, and his impact on the tennis world.

From May 24, Max subscribers in Hungary, Romania, Spain, Portugal, Andorra, Slovakia, Moldova, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Poland will be able to watch the documentary on the new streaming platform.

In June, NASTY will be available on Max in the Czech Republic, and in the fall in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia through packages offered by operators with HBO OD.

The documentary is also one of the few Romanian productions to have a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival, on May 23, celebrating the documentary and Ilie Năstase's legacy.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transilvania Film)