Romanian private healthcare network MedLife reports increase in turnover, operational volumes in 2025

MedLife, one of the largest private healthcare networks in Romania, announced its preliminary financial results for 2025 on Thursday, February 26. The pro-forma consolidated turnover reached over RON 3.17 billion (approximately EUR 630 million), up by almost 17% compared to the previous year, while the pro-forma EBITDA reached RON 459 million in 2025.

The hospital division recorded a 27% increase compared to the previous year in terms of the number of hospitalizations, reaching over 200,000; laboratories processed over 10 million investigations, and clinics accumulated almost 5 million visits. Among the most requested services were consultations in gynecology, cardiology, advanced imaging (MRI, CT), complex laboratory tests, and minimally invasive surgeries.

“The economy is adjusting, and companies are feeling these changes. Consumption slowed down slightly, especially in the last quarter of 2025, but health remains a constant priority for Romanians,” said Mihai Marcu, CEO & President of the Board of Directors of MedLife Group.

The acquisitions of MEDSTAR Cluj-Napoca and Routine Med Tulcea, as well as the entry into the market in the Republic of Moldova through All Clinic, have expanded access to integrated medical services, while the new emergency room at MedLife Medical Park has provided patients with emergency services at the highest standards.

In 2025, MedLife launched the first AI assistant integrated into the application, inaugurated the Center of Excellence in Pelvic Neurosurgery, the first in South-Eastern Europe, and the first fully automated laboratory in Brasov, also introducing the EarlyCDT test for the early detection of lung cancer.

In 2026, MedLife's first major initiative is to bring genetic testing under the Longevity 100+ program to a large scale, providing patients with access to personalized prevention and diagnosis. The group aims to continue to explore strategic growth opportunities through acquisitions, especially in complementary areas such as aesthetics, sports, and wellness, with the aim of strengthening integrated services.

“The integration of artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and robotics will become part of the daily way of working, supporting doctors' decisions and facilitating a complete medical act, in which innovation is combined with the experience and expertise of specialists,” the company said.

Since its listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2016, MedLife has recorded an average annual growth of over 20%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)