Romania’s leading Banca Transilvania registers 16% increase in net profit in 2025

The largest bank in Romania, Banca Transilvania, registered a net profit of RON 4.10 billion (EUR 804 million) in 2025, up 16% compared to 2024, according to data published by the BT financial group on Thursday, February 26.

BT’s acquisitions and mergers in 2025 strengthened the position of the Banca Transilvania Group in banking, private pensions, and microfinance, in Romania and the Republic of Moldova. Last year, BT shareholders benefited from two rounds of dividends: RON 1.59 billion, distributed from the 2024 profit in June, and RON 700 million, from profit reserves accumulated in previous years, in December.

The reporting consists of data from the BT Financial Group and the bank itself.

The group recorded a consolidated net profit of RON 4.66 billion in 2025, a decrease of 1.48% compared to 2024. Total assets reached RON 224.4 billion on December 31, 2025, 8.4% more than the previous year. Net loans and leasing receivables reached RON 106.7 billion, a +10.7% increase, supported by financing demand from companies and individuals.

At the consolidated level, the loans/deposits ratio reached 64.7%, up 3.9 percentage points.

In 2025, the BT Group executed two simultaneous mergers, in Romania and the Republic of Moldova: Banca Transilvania – OTP Bank Romania and Victoriabank – BCR Chișinău. It also completed two strategic acquisitions: BRD Pensions, a player in Pillar 2 and Pillar 3 private pensions, and Microinvest, the leader of the microfinance market in the Republic of Moldova.

The bank saw profit increase by 16% in 2025. In the fourth quarter, the increase was 2.4% higher than in the previous quarter and 42.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, marking the strongest year-end in recent years.

The gross loans/deposits ratio rose to 62.6%, 5.4 percentage points above the December 2024 value, driven by both acquired portfolios and organic growth fueled by high credit demand.

The non-performing loan ratio (according to EBA) was 2.40% on December 31, 2025, and the total provision coverage for non-performing exposures was 178.9%. Banca Transilvania reached almost 5 million active clients (retail and companies) at the end of last year, attracting over 470,000 new individual clients, plus more than 130,000 from OTP Bank Romania following the merger with Banca Transilvania.

The bank financed companies with RON 21.1 billion and individuals with RON 12.9 billion. The gross loan portfolio at the bank level increased by +22.6%, growth supported especially by the retail segment, where the loan portfolio increased by 26.7%. New loans granted to individuals increased +28.1% compared to 2024, supported mainly by interest in mortgage/real estate loans. The mortgage/real estate loan portfolio reached 24.9 billion lei, +29.2% compared to December 2024, representing 23.6% of the total loan portfolio.

