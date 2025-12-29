Macro

Romanian managers foresee moderate decrease in economic activity, rise in prices early in 2026

29 December 2025

Managers in Romania, especially those in industry and retail trade, estimate a moderate decrease in economic activity at the beginning of the year, simultaneously with a rise in prices, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). 

Around 17.5% of managers in construction and 10.3% in manufacturing estimate that in the period December 2025 – February 2026, the number of employees will decrease. At the same time, 35.2% of managers in retail trade and 40.3% in construction consider that prices will rise.

Specifically, managers in the manufacturing industry forecast a moderate decrease in production for the next three months, reflected by a conjunctural balance of -8.7%. The number of employees is also projected to decrease by about 6.3% in the same period. Meanwhile, industrial product prices will increase with a conjunctural balance of +24.6%.

According to the opinions expressed by managers in December, the production volume in the construction sector will have a downward trend over the next three months (conjunctural balance -24.5%). A decrease in the number of employees is also anticipated (conjunctural balance -15.1%). Construction work prices are expected to follow an upward trajectory, according to 35% of respondents. 

In the retail trade sector, managers estimate a moderate decrease in turnover over the next three months (conjunctural balance -6.6%). Regarding the workforce, employers anticipate a slight increase in the number of employees (conjunctural balance +10.7%). Price increases are estimated by 35.2% of respondents, while decreases are expected by only 1.8%.

Based on estimated data, the volume of services (turnover) projected for the next three months indicates a trend of relative stability. The number of employees is also projected to remain largely unchanged. However, selling or invoicing prices are anticipated to rise, a trend reflected by a conjunctural balance of +17.5%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jakkapant Turasen | Dreamstime.com)

