Finance

Romania's FinMin outlines 2026 measures to "stimulate economy, cut public spending"

23 December 2025

The Ministry of Finance published on December 22 the draft emergency ordinance outlining the main fiscal and budgetary measures to be applied in 2026. The ordinance covers a broad package of measures meant to "stimulate Romania's economy, reduce public spending, and strengthen financial discipline."

Among the measures to cut public spending are a 10% reduction in the subsidies granted to political parties compared to the amounts granted in 2025, and a 10% reduction in the lump-sum allowances granted to members of Parliament in 2026. The allowances cover expenses for the operation of parliamentary offices, accommodation, and others.

When it comes to the measures to stimulate the economy, the ordinance stipulates the reduction of the minimum turnover tax to 0.5% in 2026 for all taxpayers and its elimination in 2027.

At the same time, a flat 1% income tax rate will be applied for micro-enterprises, regardless of revenue level or type of activity, while the construction tax ('pillar tax') will be eliminated starting in 2027.

In order to support employees earning a minimum wage, the tax exemption for part of the salary will be extended: RON 300 until June 30 and for RON 200 from July until the end of 2026.

The special taxes applied to operators in the energy, gas, and telecommunications sectors, as well as to the exploitation of mineral resources, including oil, natural gas, coal, metals, and other minerals, will be extended until December 31, 2027. The additional turnover tax in the oil and gas sector is maintained until the end of 2026.

The ordinance clarifies what has been established in recent meetings of the governing coalition, prime minister Ilie Bolojan explained, and could be adopted on Tuesday, December 23, Agerpres reported.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

