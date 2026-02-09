Romania’s foreign minister begins two-day visit to London

Romania’s foreign minister Oana Țoiu is paying a working visit to London on February 9-10, aimed at strengthening political dialogue and bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom. The agenda includes high-level talks on security, support for Ukraine, economic relations, and engagement with the Romanian community in the UK.

The Romanian official is scheduled to meet her British counterpart, Yvette Cooper, for talks focused on deepening bilateral political and diplomatic cooperation, advancing economic and sectoral relations, continued support for Ukraine, and regional as well as Euro-Atlantic security, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced.

The agenda also includes discussions on strengthening parliamentary cooperation between Romania and the United Kingdom, with Oana Țoiu set to meet members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Romania.

Moreover, engagement with the Romanian community in London will form a key component of the visit, offering an opportunity to address the priorities and concerns of Romanian citizens living in the United Kingdom.

Oana Țoiu will also travel to Oxford, where she will visit the University of Oxford, home to a Romanian language lectureship financed by the Romanian government and integrated within the Faculty of Linguistics, Philology, and Phonetics. Then, she will also take part in a debate at Trinity College.

The program further includes a lecture at the prestigious British think tank Chatham House, where the Țoiu will outline Romania’s positions on European security, hybrid threats, and strengthening regional and transatlantic resilience. She will also speak at the “London: Capital, Infrastructure, and Energy Security” conference, hosted by the Romanian Embassy in London.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)