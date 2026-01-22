After Trump’s Davos remarks, Romania’s foreign minister says history shows Europe would back the US

Romania’s foreign minister Oana Țoiu said history has already answered a question raised by Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos about whether Europe would come to the United States’ aid in a moment of need. In a reaction on social media, she pointed to the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, when Romania answered the call, “even without being a NATO member at that time.”

Writing on X, Oana Țoiu said president Donald Trump asked European leaders at Davos whether Europe would respond if the United States called for support. “History answered that question already,” she replied.

“The only time in its history NATO was tested on the promise that an attack on one is an attack on all was after 9/11,” she said.

“Romania answered the call, even without being NATO member at that time. We understood this to be our duty and once the Article 5 was triggered, Romanian soldiers were boarding for Afghanistan. So did other Allies.”

Donald Trump said at Davos that the United States had “never gotten anything” from NATO and claimed Washington had never asked for support from the alliance, BBC reported. NATO, however, invoked Article 5 for the first and only time in its history after the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the US in 2001, according to its official website.

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty states that an armed attack against one NATO member shall be considered an attack against all members, and triggers an obligation for each member to come to its assistance.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Codrin Unici)