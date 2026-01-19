Romania sends “most substantial” delegation ever to the 2026 Davos World Economic Forum

Romania will participate in the 2026 edition of the World Economic Forum in Davos with the most substantial government delegation of all editions of the conference, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation is made up of foreign minister Oana Țoiu, investments and European funds minister Dragoș Pîslaru, energy minister Bogdan Ivan, and the presidential adviser Radu Burnete.

The ministers will take part, at the invitation of the President of the World Economic Forum, in the 56th annual meeting of the organization, which will take place in the locality of Davos-Klosters in Switzerland, on January 19–23.

This year’s edition of the Forum has as its central theme the support of dialogue and brings together high-level representatives of the most important international organizations and institutions, of the academic environment, the press, and NGOs.

“The agenda of the discussions will focus on five major challenges at the global level, namely cooperation in a contested world, unlocking new sources of growth, investments in human capital, the responsible promotion of innovation, and increasing global prosperity. Against the background of increasingly evident political and ideological fragmentations, WEF proposes that the 2026 edition of the Forum represent an impartial platform for dialogue,” the ministry’s press release stated.

According to the Foreign Ministry, this year, Romania's delegation “reflects the shared commitment at the level of the government and of the Presidential Administration to strengthening economic diplomacy.”

Commenting on the delegation, presidential adviser for national security Marius Lazurca said that president Nicușor Dan will not be attending the forum due to his extremely busy schedule.

“The president’s agenda, any president’s agenda, is under the assault of emergencies, crises, and priorities. The main exercise that any head of state must do is to prioritize the crises, emergencies, and events that crowd onto his agenda,” stated Marius Lazurca, cited by News.ro.

This way of prioritizing national emergencies is meant to signal Dan’s priorities, Lazurca added.

“His message to Romanians is ‘I do not wander aimlessly around the world when there are such important things that require my presence in the country, especially when my advisers cannot build enough substance for my presence at Davos.’ Therefore, if there is someone to blame, I am that person,” the presidential adviser concluded.

US president Donald Trump will attend the Forum along with a large American delegation. His attendance comes days after he threatened several major European states with tariffs if they fail to back his plan to annex Greenland.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will also join the event to rally support for Ukraine's defense.

The 2026 edition of the WEF will gather more than 60 heads of state or government, as well as 55 economy and finance ministers, and more than 800 chief executives or chairs of big corporations.

(Photo source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romania on Facebook)