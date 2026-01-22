Romanian Film Review – Cold or Hot: Pick Your Movie Setting

Snow and frost: the new year has started with a lot of it. It inspired me to look out for snowy movies to fit the season and make a counter-recommendation in case you’d rather be counting down to summer.

Timișoara’s Cinema Victoria, always versatile, has a series dedicated to mountain films, a genre in itself, and one I’m a huge fan of. Their next showing is Martin Campbell’s Vertical Limit (2000), a film that’s been all over TV for years but always rewatchable. The story of a climb gone horribly wrong on K2 in Pakistan, the second-largest highest mountain in the world, is nothing new in terms of narrative or characters but it’s all thrill and spectacle, and the views are out of this world. Nostalgia bonus: starring Chris O’Donnell, one of THE romantic leads in the 1990s.

A local version (sort of) is Daniel Sandu’s 2021 The Father Who Moves Mountains/ Tata mută munții (Netflix and HBO Max). This time it’s a very determined, former military father looking for his son gone missing in the mountains in winter. Again, there are not many surprises or subtleties here, but what I enjoyed so much is the adrenaline-fueled drive and stunning views of the Bucegi mountains. It’s high time (pun intended) for the high-altitude thriller to use the local landscape and go for it.

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck’s Frozen (2013) is showing on Disney+ and I spotted it in cinemas in Bucharest, so it will probably return on big screens. 13 years, one sequel later and two on their way, this animation needs no introduction. To this day you can’t escape it, also thanks to impressive marketing (children are still dressed heat to toe in Elsa jackets, backpacks, you name it). I could think of less deserving fare; such a fun tale of two sisters and their snowy kingdom, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s tale The Snow Queen, and quite original in terms of mainstream studio animation. Infectiously joyful.

Cinema Victoria in Cluj is screening Debra Granik’s Winter’s Bone (2010), Jennifer Lawrence’s breakout (and most remarkable) role. The film is set in the poverty- and drug-ridden Ozark mountains in Missouri. It follows its teenage protagonist on a grisly search for her father who is to make an appearance before court, otherwise he will lose their house. An incredibly gripping, tough thriller, a terrifically assured debut. It’s anything but seasonal escapism but differently satisfying, a spectacular ride.

The exact opposite for those who’ve had enough of the cold is one of my recent favourites. I might be over-reaching because the film is set in Brazil but does not boast light or vacation-related fun. It’s too good to leave out and to be fair, the nostalgic atmosphere drenched in heat and sweat is part of the story, together with the vibrant colours, warm light, and loving recreation of the place. Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent/ O Agente Secreto will hit local theatres at the end of February but it’s already showing in Cluj this Sunday as part of an Oscars week. Yes, it is nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Actor and while I am unfazed about the Awards, I am so rooting for it now. The plot is almost impossible to summarise briefly and without spoilers and that’s OK, because the beauty of the drama is figuring it all out gradually. Set in the city of Recife in 1977, it features a scientist who seeks refuge here. From what exactly and to which extent you'll have to find out during a gloriously slow-burn, meandering, hypnotic journey. Brilliantly acted, gorgeously shot, and brazenly staged (a chasing scene at the end is pure adrenaline while a supernatural park scene featuring a mischievous severed leg is the most amazing thing I’ve seen in a long time), The Secret Agent is wonderful to look at and a deliriously gripping, intelligent thriller. A genre film that is also very touching, and a touching ode to cinema.

By Ioana Moldovan, film columnist: ioana.moldovan@romania-insider.com

Picture info & credit: still from The Secret Agent, distributed by Independența Film, courtesy of their PR team