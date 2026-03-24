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Romanian vlogger and entrepreneur Andrei Șelaru, better known as Selly, is launching the Nibiru project, an entertainment complex in the seaside resort of Costinești with a mall, amusement park, event hall, and nightclub, on July 16, 2026.

Developed as an entertainment city, Nibiru will operate this summer with events, concerts, shows, and other activities scheduled Monday through Sunday.

The confirmed international line-up for this summer includes Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Hugel, Ozuna, and Nicky Jam. Daily shows will take place on the Nibiru Center Stage, as announced by the organizers.

“This is an investment made entirely from private capital, with no government funding and no European funds. It is a bet on the potential of the Romanian seaside and on Romania’s capacity to build an entertainment and tourism product that is competitive at an international level,” said Andrei Șelaru.

Beyond the artistic dimension, Nibiru is built as a project with economic and tourism significance, with strong potential for the Costinești area. According to the organizers, the project estimates an annual impact of over EUR 300 million on the local economy, through a model designed to extend tourist consumption and circulation across the entire season.

“Over 1,000 jobs will be created. The total investment, as I announced in the summer, now amounts to over EUR 50 million. Only money from Romanian investors, 100% private capital," Selly told Libertatea. He also said that the project aims to "bring tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands” of tourists to the Romanian seaside.

Approximately 80% of suppliers in the project are Romanian companies.

One of the central components of the project is the Nibiru promenade, which runs through the entire complex and functions as the central space of the experience. Entry to the promenade will be free, subject to a minimum spend of RON 25. The promenade will include over 2,000 trees and plants, a fully occupied food court, over 30 restaurants, cafes and bars, shops, areas dedicated to events, sports and relaxation.

Children will have a 5,000 sqm playground on site, and the Nibiru Amusement Park will also operate on the promenade, designed as an evening experience with music, light and views of the sea and the main arena. The area will include the Planet Museum, a themed route dedicated to the Solar System, designed as a visual and educational experience for families, as well as the TaranTerra reptile exhibition.

In addition, Nibiru will host a contemporary art space created in partnership with Suprainfinit Gallery, which will bring exhibitions, workshops and guided tours to the project.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)