Seaside festival brings Yeat back to Romania for 2026 edition

Yeat will return to Romania this summer to perform at the seaside festival Beach, Please! in Costinești, organizers announced, as the event prepares for its fifth edition. The rapper previously appeared at the event in 2024 and 2025.

Born Noah Smith, Yeat is known for his experimental trap sound and has gained international recognition in recent years. During his previous performances in Costinești, he drew large crowds, and at last year’s show, he briefly addressed fans in Romanian, referencing his Romanian heritage through his mother.

Beach, Please! has expanded significantly since its launch five years ago and has increasingly featured major names from the global urban music scene.

The 2026 line-up is set to also include artists such as Playboi Carti, Future, Don Toliver, and Quavo.

Further details and tickets are available online here.

(Photo source: press release)