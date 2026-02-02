Romanian PM to choose legislation procedure for public administration law in coming days

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan said in an exclusive interview with G4media.ro on January 30 that he will decide this week whether to adopt the public administration reform through an emergency ordinance or by assuming responsibility in Parliament. He admitted that social pressure will worsen if the government fails to implement reforms that also reduce the costs of the state apparatus.

Bolojan added that the administrative reform will be adopted simultaneously with a package of economic recovery measures – before the 2026 budget planning, “meaning before February 20.”

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) had delayed the reform package affecting central and local administration for several months and conditioned its adoption on the approval of a set of economic recovery measures.

The administrative reform provides for a 10% reduction in salary costs across city halls, ministries, and other government institutions, along with additional efficiency measures targeting local administrations.

Separately, PM Bolojan announced that Romania is likely to lose the EUR 230 million in grants linked to the special pensions reform milestone under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Given that the Constitutional Court has postponed a decision on magistrates’ pensions for several months since November 28, and that the process is now approaching the end of February, there is a high probability that Romania will lose more than EUR 200 million associated with this PNRR milestone, PM Bolojan said.

