Romanian Easter egg art exhibition to open at Vianden Castle Museum in Luxembourg

The exhibition “The Artistry of Easter Eggs in Romania” will be held from late March through mid-April at the Vianden Castle Museum in Luxembourg, showcasing traditional Romanian Easter egg craftsmanship. The event is organized by the “Dimitrie Gusti” National Village Museum in Bucharest in partnership with Romania’s Embassy in Luxembourg and the Romanian Cultural Institute in Brussels, Agerpres reported.

Hosted in the Knights’ Hall of Vianden Castle, the exhibition will run from March 28 to April 15 and will feature decorated eggs from the collection of the Bucharest-based Village Museum.

Beginning April 12, the program will also include a series of egg-decorating workshops led by folk artisan Elena Aneci, who practices the traditional wax-resist technique specific to the Bucovina region, passed down through generations in her family.

The exhibition will be open daily, with visiting hours aligned to the museum’s schedule, and access included in the castle’s standard admission ticket.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com