Faith and joy: Easter traditions in Romania

Easter, or the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is one of the most important religious celebrations in Romania. Deeply rooted in Orthodox Christianity and enriched by regional customs, the holiday blends spiritual reflection with vibrant community traditions. Whether you're visiting during this time or simply curious about local culture, Easter in Romania offers a glimpse into a world where faith, folklore, and family come together in meaningful ways.

The celebrations begin with Palm Sunday, known locally as Duminica Floriilor, which falls on the Sunday before Easter and marks Christ's entry into Jerusalem. This day opens the gates to Holy Week, or Săptămâna Mare, a time of spiritual preparation.

Many Romanians observe Lent in the weeks leading up to Easter - abstaining from meat, dairy, and sometimes even oil - making the eventual Easter meal both a reward and a spiritual milestone.

Holy Thursday, called Joia Mare in Romanian, is when people start preparing the traditional red Easter eggs, which symbolize the blood of Christ. While red remains the most common color, eggs in blue, green, yellow, and orange are also common, especially in urban households.

In some regions, such as Bucovina and Maramureș, you may come across spectacular hand-decorated eggs known as ouă încondeiate - each a miniature work of art, created with wax and natural dyes in intricate patterns. While many eggs are boiled and eaten, these artistic ones are typically hollowed out and kept as decorations or gifts.

One of the most beloved Easter traditions in Romania is the egg tapping game. On Easter morning, family members and friends tap their painted eggs together, competing to see whose shell is strongest. As they do so, they exchange a traditional greeting: “Hristos a înviat!” (“Christ has risen!”), followed by the response, “Adevărat a înviat!” (“Truly, He has risen!”). It’s a joyful custom that blends playfulness with religious significance.

Good Friday, or Vinerea Mare, is observed with solemnity, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus. In many churches, people line up to pass under a table that represents Christ’s tomb - three times, in silence - symbolizing the suffering Christ endured on his way to the cross. Many Romanians also fast completely on this day, reinforcing the spirit of sacrifice and devotion.

The most spiritual moment of the Easter celebration comes on the night between Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. Churches across the country hold a midnight mass, and people gather with candles in hand, waiting for the priest to bring out the Holy Light - symbolizing the Resurrection. This flame is then passed from person to person until the church courtyard glows with flickering candlelight.

People take the Holy Light home, often protecting it with cupped hands or lanterns, believing it brings blessings to their household. In some rural areas, especially in Bucovina, Easter night is also marked by the lighting of bonfires on nearby hills - keeping vigil until dawn.

Regional traditions, even though some lost over time, add even more color to the celebration. In Transylvania, for example, boys dressed in traditional clothes go from house to house on Easter Monday, sprinkling perfume on girls in a playful ritual meant to bring them luck and beauty throughout the year. In Maramureș, children walk through the village announcing the Resurrection, helping keep the community spirit alive.

Easter Sunday is all about sharing a festive meal with family. After weeks of fasting, the traditional table is rich and comforting. You’ll find drob, a savory dish made from lamb offal and herbs; ciorbă de miel, a sour lamb soup; roast lamb; cozonac, a swirled sweet bread filled with nuts or cocoa; and pasca, a cheesecake-like bread made with sweet cheese and raisins. And, of course, plenty of painted eggs, ready to be tapped and enjoyed.

